Georgia Bulldogs Miss Out on Major Defensive Line Prospect in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have missed out on a massive prospect for the 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have built some impressive momentum on the recruiting trail of the past few weeks, and have added a litany of talented players to their upcoming 2027 recruiting class. Unfortunately though, the Dawgs were unable to maintain this momentum in their latest recruitment.

Kasi Currie, a defensive line prospect from Chatsworth, California, has just announced that he will be continuing his football career with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Currie was heavily recruited by programs such as Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State. However, it was the Longhorns' efforts that proved to be successful.

According to 247Sports, Currie measures in at approximately 315 pounds and is nearly 6-foot-5 inches tall. His frame and athleticism made him an extremely touted prospect, and the programs that recruited him reflect as such.

Georgia Bulldogs Miss Out on 4-Star Prospect

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have always prioritized strong play along the line of scrimmage and have diligently recruited some of the best players in the country over the years. Which is what makes missing out on Currie such a bummer for the Dawgs.

To make matters worse, the defensive lineman will be attending a school in the SEC that Georgia has a great deal of familiarity with, given that the Bulldogs and Longhorns have played each other three times in the past two seasons.

While missing out on a talent with as much talent as Currie is certainly a loss for Kirby Smart and his staff, the Dawgs will continue to look to add even more talented players to their class and have already nabbed a handful of impressive players. Below is the list of prospects currently committed to the University of Georgia.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB