Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton repsonds to the critics of offensive coordintator Mike Bobo.

The Georgia Bulldogs took the stage at SEC Media days on Tuesday. Head coach Kirby Smart and three players made the trip down to Tampa, FL and one of those players was quarterbakc Gunner Stockton.

This is Stockton's second time at SEC Media days as Coach Smart brought him last year as well. Stockton became the starter at Georgia for the first time in his career last season, and helped lead Georgia to an 11-1 record in the regular season, an SEC title and an appearance in the college football playoff.

While Geogia has remained one of the best teams in the sport, there is a group of people that would tell you that the Bulldogs' step back from winning back-to-back national titles is partially due to offneisve coordinator Mike Bobo.

Bobo's days at Georgia date all the way back to when he was the quarterback for the Bulldogs in the 1990s. He would later become the play caller at Georgia in 2007 under Mark Richt and then returned under Coach Smart.

Stockton was asked about why he has faith in Coach Bobo both as a play caller and as a developer despite what critics might say about him, and this is what Stockton had to say.

Gunner Stockton Says Mike Bobo is the Best Play Caller in the Country

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Coach Bobo, I think he gets the best out of everybody. I know he gets the best out of me and all my teammates cause a lot of people have criticism," Stockton said. "They don't get to see the day in and day out thing that Coach Bobo does. He barely sleeps during the week, during the game week. But just they don't see all the work he puts in, the love he has for the university, the love he has for all my teammates and me. I truly don't think nobody understands how hard he works. And I think he's the best play caller in the country. And I'm just really excited for this season."

Stockton now enters his second season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Last season, he threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and rushed for another 462 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their reign over the SEC this season while also hoping to create success in the college football playoffs.