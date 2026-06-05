Georgia Bulldogs Add 4-Star Quarterback Colton Nussmeier to 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have found their quarterback for the 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on quite a tear on the recruiting trail this past month, as they have added more than a half a dozen prospects to their 2027 recruiting class in just a matter of days. This recent stretch of commits has provided Kirby Smart and his staff with a ton of momentum.

The Dawgs appear to have taken advantage of that momentum, as they have earned yet another massive acquisition. This time, it is 4-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, who recently announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Nussmeier was heavily pursued by notable schools such as Auburn, Arkansas, and Alabama. However, it was the efforts of Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs staff that ultimately won over the extremely talented passer.

Colton Nussmeier's Rich Football History

Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18, LSU Tigers take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. October 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nussmeier comes from a long lineage of elite football knowledge, as his father, Doug is currently the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and played in the NFL himself. His brother Garrett was also once the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers.

According to 247Sports, Nussmeier stands at just under 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 195 pounds, giving him the prototypical frame of an SEC quarterback. The quarterback also recently attended the Elite 11 event, and has been commended for his accuracy and ability to throw the ball.

With Nussmeier now joining the Dawgs' 2027 recruiting class, the Bulldogs appear to have their quarterback for this cycle and should be able to nab even more offensive talent on the trail. Georgia currently has eight total offensive prospects committed in its 2027 cycle.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and seem to be following that trend this offseason with their latest additions.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB