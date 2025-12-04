Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide Injury Report - SEC Championship Game

The SEC has released an official injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of their conference championship matchup.

Conference championship weekend has arrived in college football as a handful of teams prepare to battle for the right to claim their respective conference titles and possibly solidify their spot in this year's College Football Playoff.

As the weekend draws near, a handful of extremely exciting matchups are set to take place. One of these matchups is between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, who will be battling for this year's SEC title.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have a long-standing history with one another, and have met on numerous occasions in some massive moments. This year's contest will be the fifth meeting between the two schools in the SEC Championship. The Tide is 4-0 in these contests up to this point.

Georgia's troubling history with the Crimson Tide has already been a factor in the Bulldogs' 2025 season. Earlier this year, the Dawgs saw a more-than 30-game home win streak come to an end, as Alabama handed Georgia a 24-21 defeat inside Sanford Stadium.

Given that these two programs are set to face off once again this season, the Bulldogs will have a massive opportunity to avenge their only loss of the regular season and possibly eliminate the Crimson Tide from playoff contention.

Georgia Bulldogs With Another Chance at Vengance

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) causes Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) to fumble and turn over the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the second instance in five years where Alabama and Georgia have shared the field twice in the same season. The last time this took place was during the 2021 college football season, when Alabama defeated the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. The Dawgs would avenge the loss just over a month later in the national title game.

As the countdown for this high-profile matchup continues, the SEC has officially released an injury report for both programs. The injury report is expected to be periodically updated before official decisions are made prior to kickoff.

Georgia and Alabama will face off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 6th, for the SEC Championship. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.

Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report (SEC Championship Game)

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as official injury reports are released by the SEC. Reports are expected to be made available at approximately 8:00 p.m.