Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman No Longer With Team Following Driving Arrest
A Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman is reportedly no longer with the team following a recent arrest. Here are the details.
A Georgia Bulldogs football player was arrested early Sunday morning following a litany of driving-related charges that resulted in his booking in a Jackson County jail. According to reports, offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was the player involved in the incident and was arrested around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Daniels, a former member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class, was reportedly charged with a total of nine driving-related incidents, which included felony charges of attempting to elude/evade an officer.
Following the reports of Daniels' arrest, DawgsHQ reported that the freshman offensive lineman was no longer with the team. A spokesperson for the University of Georgia Association also recently provided a statement on the matter.
“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” said the spokesperson. “This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time.”
Daniels is a former 4-star recruit from Oradell, New Jersey, and was expected to play a larger role within the Bulldogs' offense in the upcoming seasons. However, given the recent developments, it appears that his time in Athens is officially over.
Driving-Related Arrests a Hot-Topic Issue in Athens
Over the past few years, the Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly dealt with a substantial problem with Bulldog players getting into legal trouble behind the wheel. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has repeatedly reiterated both publicly, and privately the importance obeying traffic laws in response.
The Dawgs had seemingly fixed their issues, as it had been months without an incident. However, the news of Daniels' arrest and departure will likely create a reignition of attention on the matter from the national media.
While it is unconfirmed that the recent arrest is officially what led to Daniels' and the Bulldogs parting ways, there is evidence that a precedent has been set by Smart and his staff that driving-related incidents will not be tolerated.
As the Bulldogs gear up for a postseason run in the College Football Playoff, avoiding further arrests and driving incidents will be crucial to not only maintaining the Bulldogs' depth, but to also preventing a distraction among this year's roster.
The Bulldogs will return to action this Friday as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This year's contest is scheduled to take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be a neutral site affair.