Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Be College Football's Second Most Expensive Team
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to be the second most expensive team in college football.
College football programs are among some of the most recognizable brands in sports and have provided their respective schools with billions and billions of dollars. While these programs and their teams are not necessarily up for sale, what would the hypothetical price for some of these programs be?
Thanks to The Athletic, this mystery has been somewhat answered, as the company used multiple analytics to create price estimations for the purchase price of nearly 70 individual college football teams.
According to the study, the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be the second most expensive team in college football with a hypothetical price point of $1.92 billion. The Dawgs were ranked behind only the Texas Longhorns, whose evaluation was $2.38 billion.
"Georgia’s population has doubled since 1980, and only three states added more residents from 2020-24, according to the U.S. Census," wrote The Athletic's Matt Baker. "That overall trend, plus the state’s explosion into a top-four football talent producer and Georgia unlocking its potential as a perennial national power under Kirby Smart, gave the Bulldogs the edge as a long-term play."
According to the report, the Bulldogs' annual revenue was also the second highest of any program, with an average yearly production of $147 million. Texas came in as the highest once again with a revenue of $183 million.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will put their expensively priced teams to the test this season, as the two teams face off in Athens on Saturday, November 15th. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily