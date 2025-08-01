Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Suffer First Loss of 2025 Season to the Auburn Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to lose their first game of the 2025 college football season to the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their fall camp as they prepare for the beginning of the 2025 college football season. As the Dawgs look to reach another College Football Playoff, the team will face many great challenges throughout the regular season.
With numerous challenges facing the Dawgs in their 2025 season, the team is expected to lose one or two regular-season games. But the team that is expected to hand Georgia its first loss of the season may be surprising to some Bulldog fans.
According to CBS Sports, the Auburn Tigers are projected to hand Georgia its first loss of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs are currently on an eight-game win streak over the Tigers and have not lost in Jordan-Hare since the 2017 season. A loss to Auburn this season would likely be a massive upset for the Dawgs and would be a huge disappointment for Georgia fans.
The silver lining of this projection, however, is that it would mean the Bulldogs defeat Alabama in Athens on September 27th. Georgia has not defeated the Crimson Tide in Athens in more than 20 years and is just 1-9 in the previous ten meetings.
The Bulldogs will look to avoid an upset this season in their annual rivalry with the Tigers on Saturday, October 11th, in Auburn, Alabama. A kickoff time and TV schedule for this game have not yet been announced.
