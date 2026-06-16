Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Commit Ruled Ineligible For 2026 Football Season

A Georgia Bulldogs quarterback commit has received some rather unfortunate news ahead of their 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a tear in recruiting over the past few weeks and have received multiple commitments to their upcoming 2027 recruiting class. The recent good news has helped build large amounts of confidence among the fan base.

Unfortunately for one of the commits however, they do not appear to have received the same good news. According to reports, quarterback commit Colton Nussmeier has been ruled ineligible for the upcoming 2026 season.

The reason for Nussmeier's ineligibility stems from the quarterback's decision to transfer schools recently. The transfers took place within the state of Texas, which were ultimately what caused the ruling.

Colton Nussmeier's Commitment to Georgia Football

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Nussmeier joined the Bulldogs' class on June 5th, the same day he took an official visit to Athens and was extremely complimentary of the team's staff. The quarterback was heavily recruited by programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, and UCLA, but ultimately elected to join Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Nussmeier comes from a long lineage of elite football knowledge, as his father, Doug is currently the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and played in the NFL himself. His brother Garrett was also once the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, giving him a massive understanding as to what high-level football looks like.

The Bulldogs' commit also recently competed in the prestigious Elite 11 camp, and has been renowned for his accuracy and tight window throws. Unfortunately, it appears he will not be able to put those on display during the 2026 high school season.

While Nussmeier's news is extremely unfortunate for the future Bulldog, the decision is not likely to have an impact on the prospect's commitment. Belows are all the players currently committed to the Bulldogs' 2027 recruiting class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Kennedee Jackson, OL

Jamir Dean, WR

Marcellus Young Casario, EDGE