Georgia Bulldogs RB Cash Jones Gives Heartfelt Thank You to the University of Georgia

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is running back Cash Jones who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jones took to social media to announce his decision and provide Georgia fans and coaches with a heartfelt thank you for his time in Athens.

"I want to thank my coaches for believing in me, for pushing me beyond my limits, and for holding me to a standard that helped shape me into the player and man I am today," wrote Jones. "To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the trust, and the countless memories. Going to battle with you every day pushed me to be better and made this journey unforgettable. I wouldn’t be here without you."

Jones was a member of the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class and became a major contributor in Georgia's offensive and special teams approach. The Bulldogs' running back became one of the only players in Georgia football history to recover two onside kicks during the 2025 season and provided fans with a handful of other massive moments throughout his career.

What Does Cash Jones' Entrance Into the 2026 NFL Draft Mean for Georgia?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) rushes during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While he was not a mainstay in the Bulldogs' backfield, Jones played an extremely important role in both the Bulldogs' offense and special teams. In addition to his efforts on the field, the running back's leadership proved to become more and more valuable to the team as the 2025 season went on.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers. While Georgia fans would likely love to see Jones in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.