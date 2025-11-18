Cash Jones Makes a Shocking Revelation About Georgia's Onside Kick Against Texas
Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones revealed the Bulldogs had practiced the onside kick the Dawgs ran against Texas for nearly five years.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off one of their most impressive wins of the season, as they utterly dismantled the Texas Longhorns in Sanford Stadium by a score of 35-10. The victory was the Bulldogs' third consecutive over the Longhorns.
The Dawgs had a handful of excellent moments in Saturday's victory. However, perhaps the largest moment came early in the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs elected to kick a surprise onside kick to steal a possession from the Longhorns.
The kick was a massive success as it was recovered by running back Cash Jones and ultimately resulted in another touchdown for the Bulldogs, which ultimately cemented the Dawgs' victory over Texas.
Cash Jones Makes a Shocking Revelation About the Onside Kick
In his first public appearance since recovering from the kick, Jones made a shocking revelation during a media presser that the Bulldogs had been practicing that specific kick for nearly five years before Saturday's game.
"Obviously, I was a little nervous. The ball's not a circle, so you don't really know where it's going to bounce. But we have practiced that [kick] for I think about five years, ever since I first got here," said Jones. "But Peyton [Woodring] kicked a perfect ball. I don't know if it's ever been that perfect. But when the pressure was on us, it turned out our way."
Since becoming Georgia's head coach ahead of the 2016 season, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have rarely attempted onside kicks. Which makes the revelation that the Dawgs had been practicing the play for half a decade so surprising.
Jones also admitted that he was surprised by Smart's decision to kick the onside in that moment, and also revealed that he had doubts that the play would ever be called, but trusted his years of preparation in the moment.
While there have been a multitude of examples of it throughout the season, the revelation that Smart and his staff will practice plays for so long perfectly encapsulates why the Bulldogs are routinely one of the most prepared and organized teams in college football.
Jones and the rest of the Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday as they host the Charlotte 49ers for their final home game of the regular season. This will be the first-ever matchup between these two programs in school history.