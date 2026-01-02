Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Announces Entrance Into NCAA Transfer Portal

A Georgia Bulldogs running back has entered the transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is running back Roderick Robinson.

Robinson was a member of the Bulldogs for a handful of seasons and showed extreme promise as a true freshman. Unfortunately, injuries would consistently keep Robinson on the sidelines and unable to consistently contribute to the Bulldogs' offense.

The Bulldogs' running back's most impactful moment of the 2025 season came in Georgia's SEC Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, when the running back scored the first touchdown of the contest on a goal-line reception.

Given that Robinson appears to be set to play elsewhere next season, the Bulldogs will have to rely on the remaining talent in the room as it gears up for the 2026 season. Luckily, the Dawgs have a stable of extremely talented ball carriers set to return.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*