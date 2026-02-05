The Georgia Bulldogs Appear Poised to Make Program History During 2026 Season

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for the 2026 season, the team appears to be on the brink of making program history next year.

The Georgia Bulldogs have cemented themselves as one of college football's most dominant programs in the sport and have consistently produced some of the nation's best teams in regards to talent and ability to win games.

The Dawgs on field success has helped the program reached historic heights that even the most optimistic of fans did not think was fathomable. However, the team may not be done making program history as it heads in to the 2026 season.

Georgia Bulldogs On the Verge of Program History Heading Into 2026 Season

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thanks to the updated 12-team College Football Playoff model, earning a spot in the torunament has become much more likely for teams across the nation. Georgia is one of the programs that has taken advantage of the expansion, and has reached the playoff in each of those seasons.

Seeing that the Dawgs will likely be in the mix for another appearance in 2026, the team appears poised to reach the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season. This would be the first time in program history that the team has done so.

The Bulldogs appeared in back-to-back College Football Playoffs during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, where they won two national champion ships and boasted an undefeated season in 2022. The team was then controversially left out of the 2023 tournament following a close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

While reaching a third consecutive playoff would be a historic achievement for Kirby Smart and his staff, the Bulldogs will be looking to do more than just reach the College Football Playoff this season, as their national championship campaigns have been cut short two year's in a row thanks to losses in the Sugar Bowl.

Given the wild nature of the sport, assuming Georgia will be guaranteed a spot in this year's College Football Playoff may be a bit irresponsible. However, statistics indicate that the Bulldogs have a fantastic chance of being one of the 12 remaining teams at the end of the regular season and will likely be squarely in the mix to reach the playoff all season long.

The Dawgs' 2026 playoff campaign will begin on Saturday, September 5th when the team hosts Tennessee State in Athens, Georgia. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not yet been announced.