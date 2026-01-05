Georgia Bulldogs Tight End Oscar Delp Officially Declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp, who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Delp took to social media to thank the University of Georgia for its support and love throughout his four years in Athens.

"The University of Georgia will always be home," wrote Delp. "This program and this game have changed my life and given me more than I could ever put into words. I will carry the lessons, memories, and relationships with me for the rest of my life."

Delp was a member of Georgia's 2022 recruiting class and was able to earn playing time as a freshman, despite sharing a room with legends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. His immediate impact on the Bulldogs' offense helped him quickly emerge as a leader within the roster.

Delp elected to forgo the NFL Draft last year to return for one more season with the Bulldogs. His impact was not only felt on the field, but within the Bulldogs locker room as head coach Kirby Smart frequently praised him for his leadership abilities.

Having a veteran presence in the tight end room this season proved to be crucial to Georgia's success. As Delp looks to continue his career at the professional level, the rest of the Bulldogs' roster will have large shoes to fill.

How Oscar Delp's Departure Impacts the Georgia Bulldogs Roster

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball against Mississippi Rebels safety Wydett Williams Jr. (16) during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anytime a four-year starter departs from a program, it has lasting impacts on a roster moving forward. Delp's decision is not different, as the senior was a massive peice to Georgia's offensive success.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart and tight ends coach Todd Hartley are among the nation's best at recruiting the tight end position and the Bulldogs have a plethora of extremely talented pass catchers and blockers remaining in the room.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.