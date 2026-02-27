Georgia's Oscar Delp Reportedly Played the Entire 2025 Season With a Broken Foot

According to reports, Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp reportedly played the entire 2025 college football season with a broken foot.

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, as NFL GM's, scouts, and coaches converge on the city to evaluate the next class of NFL players. During this event, prospects will undergo a series of workouts, interviews, and medical evaluations.

In some instances, these medical evaluations can reveal undetected health concerns in players and can drastically change a prospect's combine process. The latest prospect to be effected by this is Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp.

According to reports, a recent medical examination for Delp revealed a hairline fracture in the tight ends foot that he had played the entire 2025 college football season with. As a result of this, Delp will no longer be allowed compete in any on-field workouts due to a liability issue for the league.

Prior to medical evaluations, the Bulldogs tight end revealed that he was excited to compete in the event and explained how he was eager to showcase his athletic abilities to scouts and coaches. Unfortuntaley for Delp, he will not be provided that opportunity this week.

This news is a massive blow to Delp, as the tight end has become well known for his competitive nature and his drive to preform. In addition, it could potentially have negative effects on his draft stock.

Oscar Delp's Lengthy Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after scoring touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Delp is one of the most experienced tight ends in this year's draft class, and has played in a starting role for the Bulldogs since his true freshman season in 2022. Throughout his four years "Between the Hedges" the tight end amassed over 850 receiving yards and nearly 10 touchdowns.

Delp's contributions helped the Dawgs earn three College Football Playoff appearances, a trio of a SEC Championship titles, and a national championship during the 2022 season. Throughout his career, head coach Kirby Smart repeatedly complimented his development as not only player, but a leader.

While Delp's most recent development is an extreme disappointment for those who were excited to see him compete this week, the tight end will have another opportunity to showcase his athletic abilities during the Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day. A date and time for this event has not yet been announced.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st. The NFL Draft will then begin in April.