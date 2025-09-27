Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Updates, Score, and Key Game Moments
Live updates and key moments from the Georgia Bulldogs' week five matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are in one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2025 regular season, as the two teams face off in Sanford Stadium for the first time since the 2015 season.
The Crimson Tide has dominated Georgia over the past few years, winning a staggering nine of the last 10 matchups, including last year's 41-34 thriller in Tuscaloosa. The Bulldogs will be looking to return the favor in their home stadium.
Georgia is currently on a 33-game win streak, which spans over more than five seasons. A win tonight would continue the historic streak and help the Bulldogs build some incredible momentum for the remainder of the regular season.
As the battle between these two titans of college football continues, Bulldogs on SI is providing live, in-game coverage. Below are the key moments of the game as they have occurred.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Updates
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide's game continues. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
First Quarter:
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
