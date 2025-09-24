Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: SEC Releases Official Injury Report
The SEC has released official injury reports for the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of their week five matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are just days away from their highly anticipated week five matchup, as the Tide will make its first trip to Sanford Stadium in over a decade. This will be the 75th all-time meeting between these two schools.
Alabama has controlled the series as of late, winning nine of the last 10 games, including last year's 41-34 thriller in Tuscaloosa. The Bulldogs will look to return the favor this season and extend their more than 30-game win streak in Athens.
Both teams are heading into this matchup fresh off a bye week, where they each had time to nurse injuries and rest ahead of what is expected to be a ferocious battle. With just days to go before Alabama and Georgia square off, each team has released an official injury report ahead of the game.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide (Official Injury Report)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as an official injury report is made available by the SEC. Reports are expected to be released at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET.
Here’s the injury report transcribed so you can copy and paste it:
Alabama
- Out: LB Jah-Marien Latham, DL Jeremiah Beaman
- Probable: TE Danny Lewis Jr., DL Tim Keenan III
Georgia
- Out: TE Ethan Barbour, OL Malachi Toliver, WR Thomas Blackshear
- Doubtful: OL Earnest Greene III
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
