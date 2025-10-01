Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky: Key Offensive Players to the Matchup for Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparing for their third conference opponent of the season as they will take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend at home. The Bulldogs will be looking to get back into the win column, while Kentucky will try to earn its first conference win of the season.
These two teams are very familiar with one another, as they have played annually for quite some time now. With that said, here are some potential key players for Georgia on offense this weekend.
Colbie Young, WR
Young has been an impressive wide out for the Bulldogs this season. Not only has he been a deep threat in the offense, but he has also showcased his ability to consistently break tackles and pick up extra yards. Kentucky 88th in the country for 20+ yard passing plays allowed this season with 15 of them thus far. If Young can get on top of this defense, look out for him to have a big day.
Chauncey Bowens, RB
Bowens had a massive day against Alabama last weekend as he nearly rushed for 10 yards per carry and passed the 100-yard mark as well. The Wildcats rank 73rd in the country for run defense and have allowed eight rushing touchdowns on the season. If Bowens continues to be the hot hand this weekend, he might be in store for yet another big game.
Zachariah Branch, WR
South Carolina picked up some massive plays offensively against Kentucky last weekend, not with taking deep shots, but by their receivers picking up yards after the catch. Branch has been better than perhaps anybody doing exactly that this season, and he will have the opportunity to continue that this weekend.
