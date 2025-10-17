Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels: Final Analysis and Score Predictions for Game
Final score predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs' week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in Sanford Stadium.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are a little more than 24 hours away from their highly anticipated week eight matchup, as the two teams prepare to travel to Athens for college football's game of the week.
As a kickoff for this top 10 SEC showdown approaches, the staff at Bulldogs on SI has released their predictions for the game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 35 - Ole Miss 24
Lane Kiffin's offenses aren't known for their ability to travel, and the Rebels are one of the most penalized teams in the country this season. While a quarterback as dynamic as Trinidad Chambliss will certainly present a handful of issues for Georgia's defense, it's hard to trust the young quarterback on the road. It's also worth noting that the Dawgs were held to less than 60 yards rushing in last year's loss. I would be shocked if that happens this year.
Joey Walraven: Georgia 35 - Ole Miss 24
The Bulldogs and Rebels are both coming off of scrappy wins. For the Bulldogs, we are still waiting for that game where they play a complete four quarters of football and don’t fall behind by two scores before they come to life. I think this is the week it happens. I expect the Bulldogs to fire on all cylinders offensively, especially on the ground. Containing Trinidad Chambliss, who is deadly with his legs, will be challenging, but I expect the Bulldogs to take away the air attack and prevent him from scrambling from big yards. Don’t be surprised if the Rebels cough up the ball more than twice in this matchup.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 31 - Ole Miss 24
The Rebels got the best of Georgia last season but with this one being at Sanford Stadium, it’s hard to lean the other way. The Rebels are going to have success on offense, there is no question about it, but Georgia’s ability to close games defensively is a difference maker here. I think Georgia’s run game is the highlight of the offense and Gunner Stockton has some flashes in the passing game. Dawgs get a big win and head into the bye week with a lot of momentum.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 34 - Ole Miss 31
I foresee plenty of points in this football game. Ole miss’s newfound offensive balance with the emergence of QB, Trinidad Chambliss as a dynamic rushing threat has made this offense much more consistent. Any Lane Kiffin offense is going to throw the ball well, but the combination of Chambliss and Kewan Lacy could lead to explosive runs. However, this is one of the nation’s worst rush defenses in Ole Miss and they haven’t seen a unit quite like Georgia’s rushing attack to date. The Dawgs ground game bounces back strong in a 250 yard+ performance to ice a win at home.