AP College Football Rankings: Top 10 Sees Shakeup After Upset-Filled Week 7
Following a turbulent week seven of the 2025 college football season, the Associated Press has released another batch of top 25 rankings.
There were multiple major matchups to take place yesterday, and a plethora of shocking results that will almost certainly create a rift within the College Football Playoff. The biggest matchup of the afternoon took place between the third-ranked Oregon Ducks and seventh-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks on the road to hand Oregon its first loss of the 2025 season. Another team to suffer their first defeat of the season was the Oklahoma Sooners, who were handled by their rivals, the Texas Longhorns.
The pair of losses to teams inside the top 10 has shaken up playoff projections moving forward and will almost undoubtedly create movement inside the top 25. Other notable matchups to take place over the weekend were eighth-ranked Alabama's victory over the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers and USC's defeat of 15th-ranked Michigan.
The Georgia Bulldogs were fortunately not one of the teams to suffer a defeat, but were pushed to the limit by the unranked Auburn Tigers. Georgia overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half to finish with a 20-10 victory.
The Dawgs' victory was their ninth-straight over Auburn and extended the Bulldogs' win streak in Jordan-Hare Stadium to four consecutive matchups. Kirby Smart and his team will look to continue their winning ways as they continue their 2025 season.
The Bulldogs will be back in Athens next week to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia was embarrassingly defeated by the Rebels last season as they were held to just 10 points on offense. The Dawgs will look to turn in a much stronger offensive performance this year in front of their home crowd.
AP College Football Top 25 Rankings (Week 8)
