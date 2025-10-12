Auburn HC Hugh Freeze Remains Critical of Referees Following Loss To Georgia Bulldogs
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze shared his thoughts on the referees following the team's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs avoided a near-disaster this weekend as they rallied from a 10-point deficit on the road to defeat the unranked Auburn Tigers. The victory marked the Dawgs' ninth consecutive victory over Auburn and extended Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak against unranked opponents.
While the results of the game have already been heavily discussed by experts and analysts alike, the main talking points from the game have revolved around the officiating crew and its poor performance.
Multiple calls were criticized throughout the game, including a controversial fumble call that provided the Bulldogs with an opportunity to negate a would-be touchdown for the Tigers. Following the game, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze expressed his frustrations with the officiating crew and shared his thoughts on the results.
"You know, there are a lot of times when I make bad calls, and officials do the same," said Freeze. "But it certainly feels like we are not getting many of the breaks."
SEC Officiating Crew Under Fire For Calls in Georgia vs Auburn Matchup
Freeze was visibly enraged with officials following the fumble call just before halftime, and was noticeably dejected as he exited the field following the loss. While the Tigers head coach was critical of the decisions from the officiating crew, Freeze also remained critical of his own team.
"We find ways to not win football games, and that's what has to change," said Freeze. "That locker room is a good enough football team to play with anyone and to win games. Creating that mentality that believes you are going to, and finding ways to do it, and do your assignment when it's called on in critical moments, like we did in the first half, are things we've got to get corrected if we want to experience the joys of winning these close, tough SEC football games."
Georgia will look to avoid relying on controversial referee decisions this upcoming Saturday as they prepare to host the Ole Miss Rebels. This year's matchup will be a rematch from last year's meeting, where the Rebels defeated Georgia in embarrassing fashion. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30.