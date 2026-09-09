Georgia Bulldogs Week 2 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options
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ATHENS - UGA Football coach Kirby Smart gave injury updates on a slew of Georgia Bulldogs a head of the No. 2 Dawgs’ showdown with Western Kentucky this Saturday Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs are about as healthy as one could want coming out of the first week of the season. Several players that returned from injury started in Georgia’s lopsided 63-3 win over Tennessee State. Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ injury situation for the final game before SEC play starts at Arkansas next week in Fayetteville.
Three players, center Drew Bobo, defensive lineman Gabe Harris and Kyron Jones bounced back from injuries that kept them out of the end of the season to start for the Bulldogs in the season opener.
Bobo played with a massive wrap around his left hand. He snaps with his right hand. Smart said he was pleased with what he saw from Bobo.
“I thought he did a good job,” Smart said. “I mean, he did what was asked of him. He makes good checks. He commands the, the huddle. He's a high effort guy. He didn't play a ton of snaps. So he did a good job.”
Harris had three tackles and Jones added two of his own. Jones has been describe as on a so-called “pitch count” by Smart. Because of the lopsided nature of the game none of the Dawgs played very much - something Smart said had to be noted.
Smart said defensive lineman Jamir Lee is expected to play soon.
“He should be fine,” Smart said of Lee.
Perhaps the biggest update from Smart this week was the status of running back Dante Dowdell, who is expected to miss the season after a life-threatening ATV accident in the summer.
“He's been around the team some and, he knows what his priorities are right now and that, that's trying to get healthy,” Smart said this week.
Georgia Bulldogs Injury Rundown
OL Drew Bobo - Started vs. Tennessee State
DL Gabe Harris - Started vs. Tennessee State
DB Kyron Jones - Started vs. Tennessee State
DL Jamir Lee - Expected to play
DL Chase Linton - Week to Week
RB Dante Dowdell - Out
DL Amaris Williams - Out
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post