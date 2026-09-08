Week 1 NFL Injury Tracker: TreVeyon Henderson Out vs. Seahawks
As injury reports roll out ahead of Week 1, it will become clearer who is set to play in the first games of the 2026 NFL season, and who will miss the first week due to injury. The season will premier with the reigning champion Seahawks hosting the Patriots at Lumen Field, and both teams have already ruled out at least one player ahead of the matchup.
Notably, the Rams will be without Aaron Donald when they take on the 49ers in Week 1. Donald, who came out of retirement after two years away from the game, will not travel with the team to Australia as he works his way back to playing, per Adam Schefter.
As the season prepares to kickoff, here’s the latest injury updates for Week 1.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Patriots at Seahawks
Patriots
- RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle): out
- DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable
- C Ben Brown (knee): out
Seahawks
- S Nick Emmanwori (ankle): questionable
- S Ty Okada (hamstring): out
- WR Tory Horton (hamstring): questionable
Thursday, Sept. 10
49ers vs. Rams (Australia)
49ers
- DE Nick Bosa (knee): expected to play
- WR Mike Evans (adductor): questionable
- TE George Kittle (Achilles): questionable
- RB Christian McCaffrey: questionable
- WR De’Zhaun Stribling (shoulder): questionable
Rams
- WR Puka Nacua (core): expected to play
- DE Myles Garrett (knee): will play
- DT Aaron Donald (unretired): out
*This post will be updated when the injury reports for Sunday and Monday’s games are released.
Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.Follow EGeitheim