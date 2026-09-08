Week 1 NFL Injury Tracker: TreVeyon Henderson Out vs. Seahawks

As injury reports roll out ahead of Week 1, it will become clearer who is set to play in the first games of the 2026 NFL season, and who will miss the first week due to injury. The season will premier with the reigning champion Seahawks hosting the Patriots at Lumen Field, and both teams have already ruled out at least one player ahead of the matchup.

Notably, the Rams will be without Aaron Donald when they take on the 49ers in Week 1. Donald, who came out of retirement after two years away from the game, will not travel with the team to Australia as he works his way back to playing, per Adam Schefter.

As the season prepares to kickoff, here’s the latest injury updates for Week 1.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Patriots at Seahawks

Patriots

RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle): out

DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable

C Ben Brown (knee): out

Seahawks

S Nick Emmanwori (ankle): questionable

S Ty Okada (hamstring): out

WR Tory Horton (hamstring): questionable

Thursday, Sept. 10

49ers vs. Rams (Australia)

49ers

DE Nick Bosa (knee): expected to play

WR Mike Evans (adductor): questionable

TE George Kittle (Achilles): questionable

RB Christian McCaffrey: questionable

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (shoulder): questionable

Rams

WR Puka Nacua (core): expected to play

DE Myles Garrett (knee): will play

DT Aaron Donald (unretired): out

*This post will be updated when the injury reports for Sunday and Monday’s games are released.