NFL Draft Prospect Mentions Brock Bowers as A Player Who "Blew Him Away" in College

An NFL Draft prospect from this year's class reveals that former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers blew him away as a collegiate athlete.

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway as prospects, scouts, and coaches converge on Indianapolis, Indiana. Before players begin workouts on the field however, they meet with members of the media to discuss a litany of topics.

One player who recently spoke with the media was Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen. A player who many believe has an excellent chance at becoming a first round selection in this year's draft. Allen answered a plethora of questions during his availability, including which player reportedly blew him away during his time in Athens.

The Bulldogs linebacker revealed that fellow Bulldog, Brock Bowers was the player who surprised him most during his collegiate days. Bowers was teammates with Allen during his freshman season in 2023 and complimented the tight end's abilities, as well as his work ethic.

"It's definitely Brock. Brock Bowers was the one where I realized okay, this is serious. This is real," said Allen. "Just how he moved and how he carried himself. I don't think he really got tired. Like ever. The way he ran and how hard he worked throughout practice was crazy."

This was not the first instance where players have mentioned that Bowers has a freakish work ethic and tremendous athletic ability. Multiple players at both the collegiate and professional level have complimented the tight and, and many believe he could develop into a hall of fame tight end by the end of his career.

Brock Bowers Fantastic Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bowers was a three-time All-American during his time at the University of Georgia and broke practically ever record a tight end could have for the Bulldogs. His tremendous collegiate career eventually resulted in a first round selection by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen would love to follow in Bowers footsteps and also earn a first round selection in this year's draft. Should he earn a first round selection, he will become the third linebacker in four years to do so under Kirby Smart.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st. The NFL Draft will then begin in April.