Georgia Bulldogs WR Colbie Young Impressing Early During Shrine Bowl Workouts

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young is reportedly turning heads during workouts for the Shrine Bowl.

The college football offseason is in full swing as teams prepare for their upcoming seasons in hopes of improving their roster and reaching the College Football Playoff. While collegiate and professional rosters have begun to look ahead ot next season, a select group of players are gearing up for the most important time of their career.

The NFL Draft is just months away, as chances to impress scouts and improve draft stock are becoming more and more crucial. One of the many ways that players can do this is by having successful showings in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a collegiate all-star game where some of the nation's best players attend to showcase their skills and hopefully increase their stock. The game has been home to a handful of future NFL superstars and has helped many players increase their draft stock.

Workouts for the game are currently underway, as players from all across the country have begun participating in practices ahead of the matchup. Despite so few practices, it hasn't taken long for a handful of players to already turn heads.

One player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young, who recently went viral on social media for his impressive route running during one-on-one drills. Young's size and athleticism already had many gushing over his potential.

Colbie Young's Impressive Showing at Shrine Bowl Practices

Colbie Young used this NASTY split-jab release to win the rep off the line. VERY impressive for a man his size!



(6'3 3/4", 215 lbs officially at the @ShrineBowl) pic.twitter.com/RfYBKuxOq3 — IanM (@IannmNFL) January 23, 2026

Young was a member of both the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Bulldogs, where he competed during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In that time, the wide receiver made a handful of impressive catches that showcased his athleticism, as well as his overall skillset, while accounting for over 500 receiving yards.

Despite a pair of seasons with the Bulldogs, injuries and a suspension greatly hindered his ability to consistently produce on the field. Which is what makes Young's ability to showcase his talents in the lead-up to the NFL Draft so important.

Young and many other draft-eligible players will look to continue their practices in hopes of steadily increasing the stock of their NFL Draft position. The East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place on Tuesday, January 27th, in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff for this game will begin at approximately 6 p.m. CT. A TV network for this contest has not been provided.