Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Colbie Young Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is wide receiver Colbie Young, who announced that he will be officially entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver took to social media to thank his fans and coaches for his time "Between the Hedges."

“To all my coaches and staff, thank you for pushing me to be the best player and also best man in my life," wrote Young. "I’ve learned so much as a player and as a man being around great role models.”

Young joined the Bulldogs roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 college football season and made an immediate impact early in both years. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, he would miss the majority of the Dawgs 2025 season with an injury.

Despite suffering a devastating injury, the Bulldogs' pass catcher remained diligent in his recovery process and was able to return for one last contest in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He finished the game with two extremely impactful receptions.

Impact of Colbie Young's Departure From Georgia's Roster

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) attempts to catch a pass as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) defends in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Young was unavailable for the majority of the Bulldogs' 2025 season, the wide receiver's absence in both the field and locker room next season will be felt greatly. The veteran's presence was extremely valuable in the development of other pass catchers and will surely be missed.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart, James Coley, and staff have done an excellent job of recruiting talent at the wide receiver position and will be in good hands for the 2026 college football season. Young's brief, yet successful career in Athens will also do wonders for the Bulldogs when recruiting players in the transfer portal moving forward.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.