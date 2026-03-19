Georgia Bulldogs WR Noah Thomas Reveals True Feelings About His Time in Athens

Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas shares his honest thoughts about his time with the Bulldogs' program.

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a plethora of highly-talented pass catchers over the past few seasons, with a large portion of these players joining the Dawgs' via the transfer portal. One of the biggest offseason acquisitions in this list is Noah Thomas.

Thomas joined the Bulldogs' roster ahead of the 2025 season, and was expected to be a major contributor to the team's offense throughout the year. While, the wide receiver shined in big moments, his overall production was not as high as many assumed it would be.

The receiver finished 2025 with 16 catches for 254 yards, and four touchdowns. All of which were lower than his 2024 season with the Texas A&M Aggies.

As a result of his production (or lack there of) in 2025, many fans began to proclaim that Thomas has been underutilized during his time in Athens and some fans have even theorized that the wide receiver may be unhappy with his usage.

During a media availability following his pro day, Thomas was asked if he felt like he got everything he wanted from his experience at Georgia. The Bulldogs wide receiver did not hesitate in his response, and provided an extremely honest answer.

Noah Thomas Gives Honest Answer About His Time in Athens

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) and running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrate scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Of course. I came here to win, and we did that. We didn't go as far as we wanted to go, but stuff happens, and you've got to fight through stuff like that," said Thomas. "They [Georgia] are going to be a great team moving forward, they always will be. But from a culture standpoint, it's everything I wanted. Learning from the dudes here, and just seeing all the talent. Everyone wants to get to the same goal. So we all just pushed each other every day."

While some fans may argue that Thomas was underutilized during his singular season in Athens, it appears that the former wide receiver is more than satisfied with his experience and even revealed that he plans on returning to the facility throughout his NFL career.

Thomas, and the other Bulldogs draft prospects will now wait to learn their NFL fates as they prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. This year's event will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will begin on Thursday, April 23rd, and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.