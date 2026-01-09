Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Noah Thomas Officially Declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft following the Dawgs 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl. With the season over, numerous players now face decisions regarding the NFL Draft.

The latest Bulldog player to make their decision known is wide receiver Noah Thomas, who has officially announced their declaration to the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas is one of many Bulldogs set to be in this year's draft class.

The Bulldogs' wide receiver took to social media to thank both the Georgia Bulldogs and his former team the Texas A&M Aggies as his college career has officially come to a close.

Formerly a member of the Texas A&M Aggies, Thomas joined the Bulldogs by way of the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season and turned in some massive performances in the latter portion of Georgia's season.

The Bulldogs' wide receiver was one of many wide receivers to join the Dawgs roster via the transfer portal and immediately make an impact on the team. He joins the likes of Dominic Lovett, Colbie Young, London Humphreys, Zachariah Branch, and many others to do so.

Noah Thomas' Impact on Georgia's Offense in 2025

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025 season, Thomas emerged as a nightmare for opposing defenses and proved to be an extremely versatile weapon for Georgia's offense, becoming one of the many viable options for quarterback Gunner Stockton to throw to.

The pass catcher had a handful of memorable performances throughout the 2025 season. One of his best moments came in the Dawgs' matchup against the Texas Longhorns in Athens. Thomas finished the evening with a pair of receiving touchdowns in a 35-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Longhorns.

While the wide receiver's decision to enter the draft is certainly disappointing for Georgia fans, it does not come as a huge surprise, as Thomas did not have any eligibility remaining following the 2025 season.

As the offseason continues, a litany of other Georgia Bulldog players will likely make their decisions known. As more decisions occur, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in-depth coverage of the Bulldogs' roster.