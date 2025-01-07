Noah Thomas Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have continued their hot streak in the transfer portal and have landed another extremely talented wide receiver.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season, unfortunately, came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, so the attention has now shifted to the 2025 season college football season. Following the loss, it didn't take long for Georgia to start getting active in the transfer portal as former Texas A&M wide receiver Zachariah Branch has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Thomas is a former 4-star recruit from League City, Texas, and played three seasons for the Aggies before entering the portal following this year's regular season. During his 2024 campaign, Thomas accounted for 574 yards on 39 catches and hauled in a career-high eight touchdowns. His addition to the Bulldogs' wide receiver room will be massive and his impact could be felt immediately.
Georgia has made an effort to bolster their wide receiver room this offseason, as they have now made two portal acquisitions ahead of the 2025 college football season. Earlier this week, the Dawgs also nabbed wide receiver Zachariah Branch from USC and will likely continue to make moves as the offseason continues.
The Bulldogs will look to continue to build momentum in the transfer portal as they continue to prepare for their 2025 schedule. The Dawgs' 2024 season was a grueling one, and 2025 will be no different as the Dawgs will face Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas amongst numerous other SEC opponents.
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch
- S, Zion Branch
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Noah Thomas
