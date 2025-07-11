Georgia DL Christen Miller Rated As The No. 3 Defensive Tackle In The SEC Per Pro Football Focus
Christen Miller continues to receive praise from Pro Football Focus. In January, Miller along with KJ Bolden was donned as the next stars for the Bulldogs defense by PFF. Miller was rated as the third-highest defensive tackle in the SEC per PFF (Pro Football Focus) with an 82.3 grade. Miller sits behind Alabama’s Tim Keenan III and Kentucky’s David Gusta.
Miller has continued to grow over the course of his career after seeing limited time as a freshman and using a red shirt he used in 2023 to get his feet wet. Miller finished his redshirt freshman year with 14 tackles (nine solo) and a sack. He got even better from there and in 2024, Miller a career milestone by finishing with a career-high five tackles against Notre Dame and also added a pass breakup. Miller recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. It was his most productive season as a collegiate player. To put that in perspective, it was primarily in a rotational/reserve role but he was still effective for the Bulldogs.
A thing to watch for Miller this season is his health and how quickly he recovers from the Labrum injury he suffered against UMASS last season. He will be the unquestioned leader on the defensive front for the Bulldogs as the lone remaining player from the 2022 class on the defensive line still remaining. This year he will be the best player for Georgia and a lot of the young guys will lean on him for sage advice as they get acclimated to the college game.
Miller has a chance to solidify himself as a top draft pick in next year’s NFL Draft if he can put together another monster year for the Bulldogs and live up to expectations as the best player on defense.