STATS: A Look Back at Georgia’s Two-Year Title Run

Georgia recently capped off one of the greatest runs in college football history. They became just the third team in the modern era of the sport to win consecutive titles and now prepare for the upcoming season in the center of the spotlight.

The Bulldogs posted one of their best offensive seasons to date while also maintaining their productive pace on defense as well despite losing a good chunk of players to the NFL during the offseason. So to show just how impressive Georgia has been as of late, let's take a look at what they accomplished statistically.

For starters, according to the final college football playoff rankings, the Bulldogs faced a total of seven top 25 teams. Against those opponents, they averaged 46.6 points per game, allowed an average of 17.1 points per game, and their average margin of victory against ranked opponents was a whopping 29.4.

To compare, during LSU's incredible national title run in 2019, and what many consider to be one of the greatest teams in college football history, they didn't put up the numbers that Georgia did. Against six top-25 opponents, the Tigers averaged 42.2 points on offense, allowed an average of 25.3 points on defense, and their average margin of victory finished at 15.1. It just goes to show how dominant Georgia was this past season.

In the years prior, Georgia won a lot of their ball games due to how good their defense was, and while the defense was still elite in 2022, the offense really stepped up.

The Bulldogs had their fair share of struggles in the red zone this past season as they settled for more field goals than they probably should have, but efficiency was still there. Not only did the Bulldogs lead the nation for red zone conversion rate as they scored 97.6 percent of the time, but they also finished at the top for attempts in the red zone. No team in the last 14 seasons has led the nation in both, and despite their struggles, they still finished with the second-most touchdowns in the red zone area.

They also had seven players finish with 20 or more completions for the first time in program history: Kenny McIntosh (43), Brock Bowers (63), Ladd McConkey (58), Kearis Jackson (21), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (29), Darnell Washington (28), Dillon Bell (20).

The offensive success doesn’t stop there though. Georgia was the only team in the sport to average at least 290 passing yards and 200 yards on the ground. Stats like that are how Kenny McIntosh became the first player in program history to run for over 800 yards and have over 500 receiving yards in the same season.

From a defensive standpoint, the past two seasons have been nothing short of remarkable. Over the last two seasons, Georgia allowed a total of 367 points which averages out to 12.2 points allowed per game. There were 43 FBS programs that allowed more than 367 total points on defense during the 2022 season alone.

It has without a doubt been one of the more incredible runs that college football has ever seen, and the numbers only verify that. Georgia has become the new standard in college football, and with how Georgia is shaping up for 2023, this might be just the beginning of a historic run of dominance.

