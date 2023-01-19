Todd Monken has established one of the greatest offensive performances in Georgia history during his tenure with the Dawgs. With the addition of Bryan McClendon who was named as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach this past off-season, it's not hard to see what direction UGA is taking with its offensive approach.

With Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback, the passing attack became ruthlessly efficient under Monken. UGA's offensive success rate, a measure of gaining 50% of the necessary yards on 1st down or converting, was among the best in the nation even beating out teams like Ohio State and Tennessee. In the SEC, the Dawgs led the conference in converting 3rd downs and passing efficiency.

Georgia remained a top-10 scoring offense throughout the 2022 season and finished as the 5th-ranked team with an impressive 41.1 points per game. Against teams that ended the season ranked, Georgia averaged over 46 points per game.

The Dawg's offense was arguably one of the most balanced this season. Over the 15-game season, they displayed the ability to attack defenses on the ground and through the air averaging 501.1 yards per game. The passing attack accounted for 295.8 yards per game and the rushing attack for the remaining 200 yards. Georgia was the only team to pass for over 290 yards and rush for over 200 yards per contest during the 2022 season.

But Georgia's success isn't just predicated on scheme. The 'jimmies and joes' are what make UGA's offense very difficult to stop. Sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey and star tight end Brock Bowers have helped this program evolve into one of the most effective offenses out there.

Bowers finished with 942 yards receiving and was added into the rushing attack this season ending up with 9 attempts on the year for 3 touchdowns. McConkey became an explosive part of the receiver core while trying to fill in for AD Mitchell who was injured for the majority of the season. All 3 could return next season along with players like Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, former Mizzou Tiger Dominic Lovette, and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State via the transfer portal.

The traditional run game looks to be very solid heading into the spring with Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, and Branson Robinson all coming back. Early this year, the rushing offense started off a bit inconsistent but as the season progressed it became extremely effective. The Dawgs averaged 5.5 yards per attempt. Another name to pay attention to is Andrew Paul who unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury and was unable to play this season.

A majority of the offensive production we saw during the College Football Playoff will likely return for the 2023 season. Without Bennett, the offense will look different at times but with the amount of talent coming back the Dawg's offense should continue to be one of the nation's best and most unique offenses.

