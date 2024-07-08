Georgia Football Allowing Fans At Practice, Here's How
The immergence of Name, Image, and Likeness has done quite a bit of changing to the world of collegiate athletics, particularly the world of college football. With opportunities for players to now make money off their NIL, collectives have become a major player in not only the money afforded to those players, but the access allowed and provided to fans.
Georgia's NIL Collective, The Classic City Collective began back in the earliest stages of NIL passing in collegiate athletics and has been the forward facing collective for all Georgia fans to support, and thanks to the Classic City Collective Georgia fans have been presented a very unique opportunity.
Georgia Football practices have been notoriously closed to the media — apart from the occasional 15-minute viewing window — and fans alike at the University since Kirby Smart has taken over and created a dynasty in Athens essentially. Now, if you wanna watch the Bulldogs practice, you'd better be a top recruit or primary booster. That is no more, thanks to the Classic City Collective.
Following is a Letter From Classic City Collective:
Dear Fellow Dawg Fan,
The Classic City Collective is excited to partner with the UGA Athletic Association to offer exclusive access to a 2024 Georgia Football pre-season practice on Sunday, August 4, at 2:00 PM.
Complimentary tickets are available to this practice for any fans who join the Classic City Collective. Members of the Varsity Club are eligible for two (2) tickets, and members at the Silver Britches level and above are eligible for up to five (5) tickets. Following your enrollment, you will receive an email that includes information on claiming your tickets and additional event details.
Click HERE for more information on joining CCC and attending practice.
Georgia's Classic City Collective will also be hosting a private autograph signing after the available practice viewing window on August 4th. However, the available attendance numbers for this special event are limited.
Click HERE for more information on how to attend autograph signing.