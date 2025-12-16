Who Should the Georgia Bulldogs Want to Face in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl?

As Georgia gears up for its College Football Playoff in teh Allstate Sugar Bowl, which opponent should the Dawgs prefer to face?

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparing for one of the biggest games of the season, as the team is set to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. While the Dawgs are heavily preparing, there is still one major question to be answered about this matchup.

Although Georgia knows where and when they will be playing in their next matchup, they do not know their opponent. The Bulldogs were awarded a bye week following their SEC Championship victory, and must await the winner of Tulane and Ole Miss in the first round.

While there are only two possibilities for who Georgia's next opponent will be, which of the two teams would the Dawgs be better suited to face, and which matchup will give the Bulldogs the highest probability of advancing to the next round?

Who Should Georgia Want to Face in the Allstate Sugar Bowl?

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia and Ole Miss met earlier this regular season in Athens, as the two teams delivered a back-and-forth thriller that resulted in nearly 80 points scored between the two teams. The Bulldogs' late defensive efforts helped the Dawgs pull out a 43-35 victory over the Rebels.

Should Ole Miss defeat Tulane, the Rebels and Bulldogs would meet once again, this time in New Orleans. While anything can happen in college football, early trends indicate that a rematch would heavily provide an advantage to Georgia.

The Dawgs have been nothing short of dominant under Kirby Smart in rematch games, and have held opponents to just one touchdown on all four occasions. Not to mention, the Ole Miss Roster looks significantly different, as head coach Lane Kiffin is no longer with the team.

Georgia and Tulane have not played in over 40 years, and have little to no familiarity with one another, despite sharing a conference once upon a time. That said, the Green Wave's roster is significantly less talented than the Bulldogs on paper, and the roster is also dealing with a head coaching change, as Jon Sumrall juggles responsibilities between Tulane and Florida.

Given the sheer talent of the two potential opponents, facing Tulane is the preferred scenario for Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. However, facing the Green Wave will sacrifice an opportunity to defeat the same team twice in a season, and will limit the familiarity Georgia's staff has with its opponent.

The Bulldogs will face either the Rebels or the Green Wave in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday, January 1st, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.