Georgia Football Alum Dominate Week One Of The 2026 NFL Season

ATHENS, Ga. — Week One of the 2026 NFL season is officially in the books, and former University of Georgia standouts made an immediate impact across the league.

From seasoned veterans contributing to victories to recent draft picks taking their first professional snaps, the Bulldogs continue to be well represented on football’s biggest stage.

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Atlanta Falcons 13

Zachariah Branch, PR/WR: Made his NFL debut for Atlanta, returning a kickoff 30 yards and returning three punts for an average of 11 yards.

Charlie Woerner, TE: Played 38 snaps for the Falcons and did not record any statistics.

Daylen Everette, CB: Played one defensive snap and 16 on specials teams for the Steelers in his professional debut and did not record any statistics.

Darnell Washington, TE: Appeared on 43 snaps for Pittsburgh, catching both of his targets for 18 yards.

Baltimore Ravens 41, Indianapolis Colts 23

John Jenkins, DT: Played 13 snaps in the Ravens' win and did not record any statistics.

Nick Moore, LS: Played on 10 snaps on special teams for Baltimore.

Roquan Smith, LB: Played all 54 snaps for Baltimore, recording an interception and four total tackles.

Malaki Starks, S: Appeared on all 54 snaps for the Ravens, recording five total tackles.

CJ Allen, LB: Dressed for the Colts but did not play.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OL: Suffered an illness leading up to Sunday’s game and did not play for Indianapolis.

Buffalo Bills 36, Houston Texans 31

James Cook, RB: Rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries in the Bills’ win, playing 41 snaps.

Kamari Lassiter, CB: Played all 57 snaps for the Texans, breaking up a pass and recording a tackle.

Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Monroe Freeling, OT: Appeared on 61 of 68 snaps for Carolina, recording 41 pass blocks.

Beau Gardner, LS: Appeared on 11 snaps on special teams for the Panthers.

D’Andre Swift, RB: Recorded a team-high 125 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Bears' win.

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Dylan Fairchild, G: Played all 64 snaps for the Bengals, recording 37 pass blocks.

Amarius Mims, G: Appeared on all 64 snaps for Cincinnati, also recording 37 pass blocks.

Colbie Young, WR: Made his NFL debut for the Bengals, playing nine snaps without recording any statistics.

Tykee Smith, S: Played 62 of 64 snaps for the Buccaneers, breaking up a pass while allowing just 26 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Cleveland Browns 10

Tyson Campbell, CB: Played all 57 snaps for the Browns, recording three total tackles and a run stop.

Travon Walker, DE: Appeared on 34 snaps for Jacksonville, recording a team-high seven pressures.

Las Vegas Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 13

Brock Bowers, TE: Missed the win over Miami due to a meniscus procedure last week but is day-to-day ahead of Week 2.

Nakobe Dean, LB: Tallied six tackles including five solo stops, one sack and a forced fumble playing all 56 snaps on defense in his debut for the Raiders.

Eric Stokes, CB: Credited with two tackles after appearing on all 56 snaps on defense for the Raiders.

Quay Walker, LB: Appeared on all 56 snaps for the Raiders, recording six tackles, one quarterback pressure, a fumble recovery late in the contest and holding targeted receivers to 16 yards.

Robert Beal Jr., DE: Played 14 snaps for Miami on defense and 15 on special teams and credited with one tackle.

Malik Herring, DE: Played 32 snaps on defense and one on special teams for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.

Arizona Cardinals 26, Los Angeles Chargers 14

Ladd McConkey, WR: Led Los Angeles with 82 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches across 27 snaps.

San Francisco 49ers 27, Los Angeles Rams 7

Stetson Bennett IV, QB: Completed 2 of 3 passes as the Rams' backup quarterback, throwing for 13 yards and rushing for nine.

Warren McClendon Jr., OL: Started and played all 61 snaps for Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford, QB: Completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and an interception for the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings 39, Green Bay Packers 22

Chaz Chambliss, OLB: Appeared on 19 special teams snaps for Minnesota in the win.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE: Played 42 snaps for the Vikings, recording two pressures and two total tackles.

Brett Thorson, P: Punted four times for 161 yards (a 40.3-yard average), landing three inside the 20-yard line.

Warren Brinson, DT: Did not play for Green Bay.

Javon Bullard, S: Appeared on 35 snaps for the Packers, allowing four yards in coverage.

Devonte Wyatt, DT: Played 34 snaps for Green Bay, recording three tackles and two run stops.

Seattle Seahawks 13, New England Patriots 10

Jared Wilson, C: Played all 71 snaps at center for the Patriots.

Detroit Lions 31, New Orleans Saints 30

Oscar Delp, TE: Did not play for New Orleans.

Christen Miller, DL: Appeared on 25 snaps for the Saints and did not record any statistics.

Tate Ratledge, OL: Played all 78 snaps for the Lions, recording 41 pass blocks without allowing a sack.

New York Giants 28, Dallas Cowboys 20

Andrew Thomas, OT: Played all 69 snaps for New York, recording 34 pass blocks without allowing a sack.

Broderick Jones, OLB: Did not play for the Cowboys.

George Pickens, WR: Played 49 snaps for Dallas, catching 3 of 6 targets for 28 yards.

New York Jets 24, Tennessee Titans 10

Arian Smith, WR: Appeared on two snaps for the Jets, drawing one target.

Nazir Stackhouse, DT: Played 26 snaps for Tennessee and did not record any statistics.

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 22

Jalen Carter, DT: Played 66 of 70 snaps for the Eagles, recording three pressures.

Jordan Davis, DT: Appeared on 37 snaps for Philadelphia, recording four run stops.

Smael Mondon Jr., LB: Did not play on defense for the Eagles.

Micah Morris, G: Did not play for Philadelphia.

Kelee Ringo, CB: Did not play on defense for the Eagles.

Nolan Smith Jr., OLB: Played 47 snaps for Philadelphia, recording four pressures.

Practice Squad Players:

Cash Jones, RB - Atlanta Falcons

Kendall Milton, RB - Cincinnati Bengals

Noah Thomas, WR - Cincinnati Bengals

Zion Louge, DT - Cleveland Browns

Derion Kendrick, DB - Dallas Cowboys

Dominic Lovett, WR - Detroit Lions

Azeez Ojulari, OLB - Las Vegas Raiders

Dillon Bell, WR - Minnesota Vikings

Zamir White, RB - New Orleans Saints

Players on IR/PUP:

Jalon Walker, LB - Atlanta Falcons

Trevor Etienne, RB - Carolina Panthers

Ben Yurosek, TE - Minnesota Vikings

Mykel Williams, DL - San Francisco 49ers