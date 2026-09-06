Grading UGA Football’s Performance vs. Tennessee State

The Georgia Bulldogs cruised to an easy 63-3 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers to open the 2026 season.

Kirby Smart’s group put up 60 points on the scoreboard for the first time since the 2023 Orange Bowl. Georgia also covered the 47.5-point betting line. Covering a line of over 40 points almost never happens for the Dawgs.

As good and crisp as Georgia looked, it was not perfect. Let’s give out some grades after sleeping on in:

Offense

Starting Offense: A+

Starting quarterback Gunner Stockton played five drives. The Dawgs scored a touchdown on all five. He only had one incomplete pass.

Georgia amassed over 200 yards of total offense in the first quarter. Smart and Mike Bobo felt comfortable pulling Stockton with the majority of the second quarter remaining.

Nate Frazier took his first two carries to the house, the first one being a 48-yard run. Several players were involved on offense - Stockton connected with seven different receivers.

Reserves: B

The reserves did not move the ball as well or run the ball near as well. They didn’t score on every drive like the starters, but they did help add four touchdowns to the scoreboard.

There was certainly a drop off when Ryan Puglisi subbed into the game. He eventually found his rhythm. In pass protection, the backup offensive lineman did a great job of keeping Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender clean. Gaping run holes were just less common.

Defense

Starting Defense: A

This is being nitpicky. The starting defense didn’t allow any points or yards. Why is it not an A+? No turnovers were forced and they only finished on the quarterback one time. That’s all. Otherwise, this is about as good as it gets considering.

Reserves: B+

Tennessee State managed a field goal at the end of the half. The Tigers were also able to move the ball down the field a little more often than they did against the starting defense.

Special Teams: B

Sacovie White-Helton looked good on multiple kickoff and punt return opportunities. He may not be quite as shifty as Zachariah Branch, but the drop off is not as steep as some may have thought.

Every single kick was made for the Dawgs as well.

The ding to the grade comes from a personnel and holding blunder that occurred on a field goal attempt. The staff accidentally had two players out there wearing number 51, resulting in a penalty. On the ensuing attempt, the holder messed up the snap and it resulted in a turnover on downs instead of a deep field goal try for Peyton Woodring.