Georgia Football The Good, Bad & Ugly vs. Western Kentucky
In this story:
GOOD
Gunner Stockton - Georgia football's starting quarterback has thrown more touchdowns than interceptions, which is certainly one way to start a season. Things will get more difficult now that Stockton and the Dawgs have nine SEC games in a row. But it should not be ignored how well Stockton and the Georgia offense have been playing.
Georgia has yet to punt on a drive Stockton has started under center. Coach Kirby Smart said Saturday that Stockton is playing particularly well.
“He's executing at a high level,” Smart said. “He's tough. He'll stand in there and not flinch, but he's played well. It's fun when you score every possession you're in, right? That's makes it fun, but is that real?”
Scoring - Speaking of scoring every possession… Georgia football is on a tear of late. The No. 2 Dawgs have scored 63 and 70 in back-to-back games. It is the first time since 1915 that Georgia has scored over 60 two games in a row.
That’s before 11th year coach Kirby Smart was born. The Bulldogs haven’t scored 70 in a game since Smart joined the program as a redshirt freshman in 1994.
“When you score 70, you're going to have a lot of fluffy stats. I don't care about stats,” Smart said. "I really do not care one bit. You guys will chase it. You guys will reward them. You'll say we scored 70 and 60, and the only thing I'm worried about is how the hell are we gonna play on the road next week.”
BAD
Backups - Smart was noticeably unhappy with the play of his reserve players after the Western Kentucky game.
“We had some guys finish the game kind of sloppy that showed they weren't quite ready,” he said. “Glad they got an opportunity to go out there. I think we played more people in the second half than we've ever played before. They have to get better if we're going have to put 'em in the game in a competitive situation.”
Georgia was outscored 14-7 in fourth quarter with Western Kentucky scoring on four-play drives to close out the game.
UGLY
The weather (again) - The most difficult part of Georgia’s season so far has been something it has no control over at all. In the season opener UGA suffered through record-breaking temperatures before blowing out Tennessee State.
Against Western Kentucky a second half rainstorm soaked Sanford Stadium, and made conditions very challenging for both offenses.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post