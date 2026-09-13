Georgia Football The Good, Bad & Ugly vs. Western Kentucky

GOOD

Gunner Stockton - Georgia football's starting quarterback has thrown more touchdowns than interceptions, which is certainly one way to start a season. Things will get more difficult now that Stockton and the Dawgs have nine SEC games in a row. But it should not be ignored how well Stockton and the Georgia offense have been playing.

Georgia has yet to punt on a drive Stockton has started under center. Coach Kirby Smart said Saturday that Stockton is playing particularly well.

“He's executing at a high level,” Smart said. “He's tough. He'll stand in there and not flinch, but he's played well. It's fun when you score every possession you're in, right? That's makes it fun, but is that real?”

We are about to find out.

Scoring - Speaking of scoring every possession… Georgia football is on a tear of late. The No. 2 Dawgs have scored 63 and 70 in back-to-back games. It is the first time since 1915 that Georgia has scored over 60 two games in a row.

That’s before 11th year coach Kirby Smart was born. The Bulldogs haven’t scored 70 in a game since Smart joined the program as a redshirt freshman in 1994.

“When you score 70, you're going to have a lot of fluffy stats. I don't care about stats,” Smart said. "I really do not care one bit. You guys will chase it. You guys will reward them. You'll say we scored 70 and 60, and the only thing I'm worried about is how the hell are we gonna play on the road next week.”

BAD

Backups - Smart was noticeably unhappy with the play of his reserve players after the Western Kentucky game.

“We had some guys finish the game kind of sloppy that showed they weren't quite ready,” he said. “Glad they got an opportunity to go out there. I think we played more people in the second half than we've ever played before. They have to get better if we're going have to put 'em in the game in a competitive situation.”

Georgia was outscored 14-7 in fourth quarter with Western Kentucky scoring on four-play drives to close out the game.

UGLY

The weather (again) - The most difficult part of Georgia’s season so far has been something it has no control over at all. In the season opener UGA suffered through record-breaking temperatures before blowing out Tennessee State.

Against Western Kentucky a second half rainstorm soaked Sanford Stadium, and made conditions very challenging for both offenses.