Georgia Football Fans Shouldn't Forget About This Player Ahead of 2026

Georgia football fans should not forget about this offensive player's name ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a lot of players on the rise ahead of the 2026 college football season. With the number of veterans that are headed off to the NFL, the Bulldogs will be relying on some of their younger core this season, especially on offense.

At wide receiver, names like CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor and Sacoive White-Helton are expected to see their roles expanded this year. The same can be said at tight end. Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams showed a lot of promise as true freshmen and will be heavily involved in the offense this season. In fact, there is a lot to be excited about in the tight end room this year.

The return of Lawson Luckie and the continuing development of Williams and Barbour have Georgia in a strong position. However, there is another name in the mix that fans don't need to forget about ahead of this season.

Jaden Reddell Expected to Be a Factor on Offense for Georgia

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jaden Reddell (23) runs against Charlotte 49ers linebacker Gavin Willis (13) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jaden Reddell is entering his third season with the program. He has learned under the likes of Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie over the years and now is looking to have his commitment to the Dawgs pay off this season.

Up to this point in his career, Reddell has three receptions for 27 yards. Last year, he played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, so despite Williams and Barbour looking like rising stars, it should be expected that Reddell will get his fair share of playing time as well.

Also, in today's age of college football, players don't return to their programs for nothing. If Reddell didn't believe he would be a factor on offense for the Bulldogs this season or if Georgia didn't have that belief in him, he likely wouldn't still be in Athens.

Reddell's has remained loyal to the program he committed to out of high school, and fans have often seen those types of players be rewarded over the years under Kirby Smart. Reddell's arrival onto the scene may not have been as sudden compared to others in the tight end room, but Todd Hartley knows what he likes in tight ends, and Reddell seems to have some of those traits.

There are a lot of names to know at tight end for Georgia this season, but don't let Reddell be one you forget about this year.