Georgia Football Has a Top-5 Receiver Room According to PFF
According to Pro Football Focus, the Georgia Bulldogs' wide receiving corps is one of the best in the nation.
During his time at Georgia, Kirby Smart has been a master at acquiring and developing talent for his team. The head coach’s ability to do so has yielded numerous first round draft picks and has created one of the best rosters in all of college football. His efforts have not gone unnoticed either.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs have the fourth best wide receiver room in all of college football. This also accompanies PFF declaring that the Dawgs have the best quarterback room and the second best running back room in all of college football as well.
The past few offseasons, Georgia has made some massive moves to acquire elite wide receiver talent. Prior to the 2023 season, the Dawgs added pass catchers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs also added Colbie Young, London Humphreys, and Michael Jackson III to their room ahead of the 2024 season.
But the transfer portal is not the only reason the Dawgs’ room is so deep. The Bulldogs also have extremely talented pass catchers such as Dillion Bell, Anthony Evans, and Arian Smith who have been major contributors for Georgia’s offense.
With the elite talent the Bulldogs have acquired via the transfer portal the past few years combined with Georgia’s already extremely talented wide receivers on their roster. It is no surprise that the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room is listed as one of the best in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
