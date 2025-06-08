Georgia Football History Indicates Gunner Stockton Will Be Successful in 2025
Recent Georgia football history indicates that Gunner Stockton will be successful in 2025 as the starter.
The Georgia Bulldogs have their fair share of questions ahead of the 2025 college football season, as do most programs during this time of year. A good portion of those questions are centered around the quarterback position, as there is a cloud of unknown above Gunner Stockton. However, recent Georgia history indicates there is nothing to worry about with Stockton.
Since Kirby Smart's arrival in Athens, first-year starting quarterbacks have a good track record. Jake Fromm led the team to a national title appearance in 2017 as a true freshman, Stetson Bennett won a national title in 2021 and Carson Beck led the team to an undefeated regular season record and a SEC Championship game in 2023.
There are some counterpoints to this argument, though. Fromm had Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to rely on in 2017. Bennett had a historic defense to back him up in times of need throughout the 2021 season and Beck had the likes of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to help alleviate the pressures at the position. All three quarterbacks had rosters that fit perfectly with their play style.
You could make the same argument for Stockton though.
Despite the limited number of snaps Stockton has earned throughout his time in Athens, there is a good understanding of the style of offense Georgia needs to run to fit his game. Shots down the field and a multi-purposeful run game.
Georgia played the majority of the 2024 college football season without a true X wide receiver. This season, they have Colbie Young, Noah Thomas and freshman CJ Wiley to utilize at that spot now. The running back room is also littered with talent as Nate Frazier will be the lead back, followed by the likes of Josh McCray, Cash Jones, Roderick Robinson and Chauncey Bowens. Those pieces alone indicate that Georgia has an offense constructed for Stockton to be successful.
Then you throw in the fact that Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie both return at tight end, Zachariah Branch was added to the wide receiver room and veteran wide receivers Dillon Bell and London Humphreys are back for another season.
Stockton isn't entering the upcoming college football season as one of the more loved quarterbacks in the sport, but based on the recent history at Georgia and the fact that Georgia has pieced together an offensive roster that fits Stockton's strengths, there may not be a whole lot to worry about in 2025.
