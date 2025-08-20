Georgia Football Hit the Jackpot in the 2024 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs hit the jackpot in the 2024 recruiting class.
It's always interesting to go back and look at previous recruiting classes and take a look at where players from that class are today, especially with how big of a role the transfer portal plays in the sport. For Georgia, despite being just one year removed from the class, the Bulldogs seemed to have hit the jackpot in the 2024 recruiting class.
Of the 30 players who enrolled from the class, there are eleven players who are set to be impact players or starters for Georgia this season: Ellis Robinson, Chris Cole, KJ Bolden, Justin Williams, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nate Frazier, Demello Jones, Jaden Reddell, Quintavius Johnson, Chauncey Bowens and Nnamdi Ogboko. Three of those names were starters/early rotation guys last year in the forms of Bolden, Frazier and Cole.
Again, these are players who are entering just their second season with the program, and nearly half of the class will be making an impact on the football field this season. Now, part of the reason is because Georgia is a younger football team this season. It's something Kirby Smart has mentioned multiple times this offseason. But nonetheless, Georgia's 2024 class is tracking along at an exceptional rate.
That list also doesn't include players who could potentially play their way into an impact role this season. Names like Nasir Johnson, Sacovie White-Helton, Dwight Phillips Jr., Justin Greene, Daniel Calhoun, Michael Uini and Malachi Toliver.
The class, at the very least, has provided some much needed depth on both sides of the ball, and Georgia could be looking at a breakout season this year for the 2024 recruiting class collectively.
It's still a little early to tell just how successful the class as a whole will be by the end of their careers, but with how things are looking heading into this season, it's looking like Georgia hit it out of the park with the 2024 recruiting class.
