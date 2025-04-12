Georgia Football Photos - Bulldogs On Display at G-Day
The Spring practice portion of the offseason has officially come to a close with the end of the annual G-Day scrimmage for Georgia. Here are the sights and sounds from the event.
The Georgia Bulldogs have wrapped up their (15) allotted practices for the spring portion of the offseason, and following Saturday's annual G-Day scrimmage, the Bulldogs now get ready for the spring portal window and the remainder of the offseason.
Bulldogs on SI was in attendance for G-Day and has all of the sights and sounds you'll want to see.
Kirby Smart on Georgia's injury report.
"Not sure if it's high ankle or lower leg." Said Smart in reference to wideout Cole Spear. "He's got an ankle, Q [Quintavious Johnson] has an ankle, and Noah Thomas has an AC sprain. But I don't know that any of them are significant."
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the injured Dawgs will have plenty of time to rest ahead of their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
