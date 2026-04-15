Georgia Football Players to Watch During G-Day

Players that fans need to watch during Georgia's spring game on Saturday.

The Georgia football spring game is rapidly approaching as the game will be played this Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It's a great opportunity to for fans to get their first look at the roster for the upcoming season. It's also in important time to get familiar with some new faces on the team.

Between the players Georgia took from the 2026 class and the transfers they took earlier in the year, there will be a lot of new names that fans will have to familiarize themsevles with, but here are a list of names fans need to be watching for on Saturday.

Players to Watch During Georgia's Spring Scrimmage

Jackson Collier/UGAAA

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Prothro was a member of the 2026 recruiting class and he is already making a name for himself on offense. So much so, that Georgia will likely find some ways to get him on the field this season, but not at tight end. So don't only pay attention for when Prothro is on the field, but also keep note of where Georgia is playing him on Saturday.

Tyriq Green, S

Another freshman that appears to be a candidate for playing time this season. Green was a three-star prsopect out of Buford High School, and the playmaking he showed at the high school level appears to be transfering to the college level as well. Georgia has some veterans in the room at safety, but Green is worth keeping tabs on moving forward.

Ryan Montgomery, QB

Montomgery was on the team last year, but he was also rehabbing a knee injury from his senior season in high school. Now that he is fully healthy, it sounds liek things are starting to click for the young quarterback. Everyone knows Gunner Stockton is the starter and Ryab Puglisi was the backup last season, but don't be surprised if Montgomery is all of the talk out of the quarterback room on Saturday.

Zykie Helton, OL

Anyone who has been keeping up with media availability throughout the spring this year knows how much Helton has been talked about from head coach Kirby Smart and players. Helton appears to be bringing some fire to the offensive line room, which makes sense considering his high school tape was littered with clips of him playing harder than anyone else on the field. Keep an eye on him this weekend.