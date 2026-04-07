Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided some positive updates on some rising stars.

The Georgia Bulldogs are well into spring practice at this point and the program had its first scrimmage of the year this past weekend. They usually go through a few scrimmages each spring before the annual G-Day game, and it's typically where teams get their first true look at their new roster.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to kick start the new week and during the press conference, he gave his initial thoughts after Georgia's first scrimmage. Here is what he had to say about some of his players.

Kirby Smart Gives Praise to Several Young Players

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Talyn Taylor's progress this spring:

"Talyn is great. I’m excited about all the wideouts. We wanna be more explosive we had some explosives in the pass game, explosives in the run game. We had some penalties, holding on DBs but we did some really good things."

On Ryan Montgomery's continued development:

"Got the knee brace off, the mobility has been better. He’s a very accurate passer, understands the offense and the checks, knows where to go with the ball. He’s done a really good job."

On what Tyriq Green has shown early on:

"He was a good football player on both sides of the ball at a very high level. The main thing that stood out to me was a two-way player that has size and speed... He's still got a ways to go for us in terms of learning what to do"

The Bulldogs will host their annual spring game on April 18th for fans to attend. Fans who want to attend the game can purchase tickets for $10 each. Those who do not attend the game this year will be able to stream the game on ESPN+.

Last year, fans who did not go to the game were not able to watch it. Many football programs elected not to stream their spring games due to the spring transfer portal window. They did not want to provide other teams an extra opportunity to scout their rosters and see who they might want to try and steal out of the portal.

This year though, there is no spring transfer portal window, so that's less of a concern, and it looks like it brought back Georgia streaming their spring game for fans who can't make it to Athens.