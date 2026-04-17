Georgia Football Positions to Watch During G-Day

Positions fans need to be paying attention to during Georgia football's spring scrimmage.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting their annual spring scrimmage on Saturday. It will be the fans' first look at this year's team, and there are few things they need to be paying attention to during the scrimmage.

More specifically, a few posotions that fans need to be keeping an eye on during Saturday. Whether it's because there is a position battle going on or to find out who the depth pieces are, here are the positions fans need to be keeping an eye on.

Positions for Georgia Football Fans Need to Watch During the Spring Scrimmage

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) celebrates a tackle with linebacker Chris Cole (9) and linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

STAR

Early reports have indicated that Khalil Barnes is going to be the starter at STAR this season. Rasean Dinkins was the early candidate, but it sounds like he is going to have to earn his playing time at safety this year. That begs the questions though: Who is the backup at STAR?

One would assume it would be Dinkins, but with him having to earn a starting role at safety, would he be the backiup at STAR? Something to pay attention to.

EDGE

The unfortunate news broke that Amaris Williams is likely out for the season due to a knee injury he suffered at practice. He was expcted to be the substitute right behind Quintavius Johnson and Gabe Harris this season, so who will get more opportunities now?

It sounds like Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon will have the opportunity to earn more reps now. Johnson and Harris didn't come off the field a lot last season, so there is likely a limited number of snaps to share with a few names battling for them.

Cornerback

Georgia knows who the starters will be at this position this season. Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones will be holding down the two spots at corner. However, Georgia is known to play at least three corners every game, so what does the depth look like at this position?

Robinson and Jones likely won't play a whole lot on Saturday, so that will give a lot of opportunities for gusy like Braylon Conley, Jontae Gilbert and Caden Harris. The Bulldogs will need at least one of those guys to be ready to play this season, and there will be a lot of opportunities for them to earn that playing time this weekend.