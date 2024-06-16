Georgia Football 'Ready to Bounce Back' According to ESPN
The Georgia football program is ready to bounce back for the 2024 college football season according to ESPN.
Georgia football's 2023 season wouldn't be deemed as a disappointment, but they came up short of their ultimate goal of making the college football playoff. Now as they prepare for the 2024 season, they are considered one of the favorites to win the title, and one major outlet says they are ready to bounce back.
ESPN released an article that showed which teams have an edge on early betting lines based on FPI. Georgia was listed in the article and was predicted that they are ready to 'bounce back'. Here is what the article had to say about the Bulldogs:
"After missing out on the Playoff last season following back-to-back title runs, Smart and Georgia will be ready to hit the ground running this year against a Tigers squad that won only half of its ACC games last season. The Bulldogs are FPI's top-rated team heading into the season, with Clemson at No. 15. ESPN Analytics has Georgia favored by 15.2, a couple points of value on the current line of 13.5 and also crossing the key number of 14."
Georgia will have to maneuver through a tough schedule this season. They have road games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss with home games against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. But they continue to be viewed as one of the favorites due to some key returning pieces on both sides of the ball such as quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily