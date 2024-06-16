Georgia's National Title Odds Boosted Due to New CFP Format Per CFB Analyst
The Georgia Bulldogs' odds of winning a national have been boosted due to the new college football playoff format according to analyst Paul Finebaum.
The Georgia Bulldogs are once again considered one of the favorites to compete for and win the national title in the upcoming season. Head coach Kirby Smart and his program return a lot of key pieces from last year's team and look like one of the more complete teams in the country. Since 2021, Georgia has been an annual contender, but one college football analyst thinks the new playoff format only boosts the Bulldogs' chances of winning another title.
Paul Finebaum on his show explained how the 12-team format will help Georgia's chances in reaching the national title. The Bulldogs were on track to win a third straight national title until they lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Here is what Finebaum had to say:
"Georgia had to be perfect last year," Finebaum said. "They were regular season perfect and then they lost in the SEC Championship game by one score. They stayed home. This year, they could do that, and it wouldn't change a thing. I think they have a little bit of room to spare. They could lose probably two games, maybe three, depending on when that third game is."
It's a good season for Georgia to have some more wiggle room to work with as they have road games against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss this season. Certainly not the easiest of schedules in the sport, but it will provide a great opportunity for the Bulldogs to bolster their resume ahead of the college football playoffs.
Other Georgia News:
