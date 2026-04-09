Georgia Football's Hidden Gem on Defense Will Be Key in 2026

Georgia football has a hidden gem on defense that will be a key for the 2026 season.

As spring football continues for the Georgia Bulldogs, more and more names continue to be raved about for the upcoming season. Whether it's young players already proving themselves or veterans taking another step in their development, they usually get mentioned throughout spring practice.

There is one player on Georgia's defense that is back for another season, and it's a name you probably don't hear of very often. He was on the field a lot last season and played well for the Dawgs, but tends to do so quietly. As we get closer to the 2026 season, though, he is going to play a crucial role in Georgia's success on defense this year.

Xzavier McLeod - The Hidden Gem of Georgia's Defense

Tennessee place kicker Max Gilbert (90) holds his helmet in disbelief as Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (94) celebrates Gilbert's missed field goal in the final seconds of a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xzavier McLeod has become a very sturdy player on the interior of the defensive line over the years. He transferred in from South Carolina a couple of seasons ago, and last season, he really started to put things together.

With Christen Miller off to the NFL draft, most have turned their attention to rising sophomore Elijah Griffin, and rightfully so. The former five-star flashed a lot as a true freshman and has all of the tools in the world to be the next dominant defensive lineman out of Georgia.

A player like McLeod is just as important, though. Griffin brings the flash and the violence that is also necessary, but McLeod brings consistency and experience into this season. Last season, he finished the year with 17 total tackles and he played in all 14 games.

As mentioned before, McLeod probably isn't going to be the player that lights up the stat sheet with sacks or tackles for loss, but he plays clean and understands how to play his role on defense. And who knows, with as much attention as Griffin is going to take on this season, perhaps that frees up McLeod to make some plays in the backfield this year.

So while Gabe Harris, Quintavius Johnson and Griffin might warrant the most attention right now, don't forget about the value McLeod brings to the defense either. He's been a bit of a hidden gem for the Bulldogs thus far, and as college football has proven over the last few years, age matters, and he brings exactly that to Georgia's defense this year.