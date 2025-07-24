Georgia Football's Lesser-Known Win Streak Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of an interesting win streak against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are one of college football's many historic in-state rivalries, and the two programs have faced each other more than 100 times in their storied history.
The Bulldogs are currently on a seven-game win streak over the Jackets and have accumulated some impressive victories during this period. But while Georgia's win streak is certainly an impressive feat, the Bulldogs are also on a lesser-known win streak against their in-state rivals.
For more than 25 years, Georgia has not suffered a loss to Georgia Tech in the city of Atlanta. The last loss the Bulldogs suffered to Georgia Tech in the city was in 1999 when the Jackets handed the Dawgs a 51-48 loss in overtime.
This year, the two teams will meet in Atlanta again, but their matchup will not take place in Tech's home venue, Bobby-Dodd Stadium. Instead, the rivals will face off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site bout.
Should the Dawgs win, it will extend Georgia's series record to 73-41-5 and will be the eighth consecutive victory over Georgia Tech, the longest in school history. Should they lose, it would be a likely upset defeat and end a win streak that has lasted three Bulldog coaching staffs.
The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will renew their annual rivalry this season on Friday, November 28th, in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN/ABC+
