Georgia Football's Trevor Etienne Seen Going to the Locker Room vs Florida
Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne goes to the locker room against Florida.
In this story:
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their 103rd meeting with the Florida Gators in “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that one of their players has suffered an injury. Running back Trevor Etienne was seen going to the locker room during the 2nd quarter against the Gators. Etienne transferred from Florida to Georgia this past offseason.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed.
