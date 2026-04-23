NFL Draft Profile - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia tight end Oscar Delp.

The Georgia Bulldogs have become quite an NFL pipeline for talent at tight end over the years and Oscar Delp is looking to become the next big name out of Athens. Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers are some of the most recent examples.

Delp quickly inserted himself into Georgia's lineup as a young prospect and became one of the most versatile players on offense. Whether it was blocking in the run game or creating plays in the passing game, Delp was consistent in both areas.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia tight end Oscar Delp?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Delp was rated as a four-star prospect, the 100th-best player in the country, the second-best tight end in the 2022 recruiting class and the ninth-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

Delp had his first big introduction to the Georgia fan base during a playoff matchup against Ohio State in the college football playoffs. Darnell Washington went down with an injury and Delp got inserted into the mix. Delp managed to hold his own and help the Bulldogs beat the Buckeyes to move on to the national championship.

He proceeded to spend the first two years of his career playing alongside Bowers. In 2024, Delp became the number one option in the tight end room. He finished the season with 21 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

By Delp's senior season, he was the most complete tight end on the roster. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley said Delp was the best blocker he had ever coached. Pretty remarkable considering Delp was never asked to do that in high school. He was mostly used as a receiver. He finished his final year at Georgia with 20 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown.

That has led to some questions during the draft process about Delp's production at Georgia. For him to be considered one of the best tight ends in the class, why was he not more productive in college? As someone who watched Delp over the last four years, I can tell you it wasn't from him not getting open in the passing game.

The bottom line is whoever takes Delp in this year's draft will get a player who is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team. Whether that's blocking in the run game or making plays as a receiver, Delp is happy to do it all.